Hearing set for Mattoon man charged with stabbing individual multiple times

MATTOON — A Mattoon man charged with a stabbing another individual multiple times with a knife is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing Monday.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office charged Nathan T. Tucker, 24, on Oct. 18 with felony aggravated battery with a weapon, a charged that was filed following his arrest by the Mattoon Police Department.

A police department press release on Tuesday reported that Tucker was arrested at 3:57 a.m. Oct. 17 at the station. The charge alleges that Tucker confronted another individual after waiting for him to return to his residence. During a physical altercation, authorities say Tucker stabbed the other male multiple times with a knife. Police said the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

During a court hearing on Oct. 18, Tucker's bond was set at a level at which he would need to post $7,500 in order to be released from the custody of the Coles County jail. He subsequently posted bond on Oct. 20. A preliminary hearing, at which the judge will determine if there is probable cause for him to stand trial on the charge, is scheduled for Monday.

