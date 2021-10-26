Hearing set for Mattoon man charged with stabbing individual multiple times

MATTOON — A Mattoon man charged with a stabbing another individual multiple times with a knife is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing Monday.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office charged Nathan T. Tucker, 24, on Oct. 18 with felony aggravated battery with a weapon, a charged that was filed following his arrest by the Mattoon Police Department.

A police department press release on Tuesday reported that Tucker was arrested at 3:57 a.m. Oct. 17 at the station. The charge alleges that Tucker confronted another individual after waiting for him to return to his residence. During a physical altercation, authorities say Tucker stabbed the other male multiple times with a knife. Police said the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

During a court hearing on Oct. 18, Tucker's bond was set at a level at which he would need to post $7,500 in order to be released from the custody of the Coles County jail. He subsequently posted bond on Oct. 20. A preliminary hearing, at which the judge will determine if there is probable cause for him to stand trial on the charge, is scheduled for Monday.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.