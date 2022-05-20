Herrick man charged with aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery

SHELBYVILLE — Bond for a Herrick man accused of strangling and striking a person has been set at $500,000.

Steven Kilcrease, 51, has been charged in Shelby County Circuit Court with one count of aggravated domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction, and four counts of domestic battery with six prior convictions. Both charges are Class 2 felonies.

Shelby County States Attorney Nichole Kroncke said in a news release that the charges allege Kilcrease strangled the victim, struck them with a belt and broom and burned their neck with hot glass.

Kilcrease was charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction, and four counts of domestic battery with six prior convictions. Both charges are Class 2 felonies.

If Kilcrease posts bond, he will be required to comply with electronic monitoring.

His next court date is set for June 10.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.