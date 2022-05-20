 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Herrick man charged with aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery

  • 0

SHELBYVILLE — Bond for a Herrick man accused of strangling and striking a person has been set at $500,000.

Steven Kilcrease, 51, has been charged in Shelby County Circuit Court with one count of aggravated domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction, and four counts of domestic battery with six prior convictions. Both charges are Class 2 felonies.

Shelby County States Attorney Nichole Kroncke said in a news release that the charges allege Kilcrease strangled the victim, struck them with a belt and broom and burned their neck with hot glass.

If Kilcrease posts bond, he will be required to comply with electronic monitoring.

If Kilcrease posts bond, he will be required to comply with electronic monitoring.

His next court date is set for June 10.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

