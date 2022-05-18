Investigation shows no criminal wrongdoing by Shelby County Sheriff's Office

SHELBYVILLE — An investigation into the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for allegations of fraud, theft and official misconduct found no evidence to warrant a criminal case, officials said.

The office had been accused of mishandling payroll funds and the illegal sale of seized firearms.

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced Wednesday that her office had been formally notified by the Office of the Attorney General, the state of Illinois and the Public Integrity Bureau that “the allegations do not constitute a criminal offense and, accordingly, do not support any criminal charges.”

The 4th Judicial Circuit Clerk appointed the Illinois Attorney General’s Office as a special prosecutor to review and, if needed, prosecute allegations of fraud, theft and official misconduct by Shelby County Treasurer Erica Firnhaber in 2019. Additionally, an investigation of the allegations was conducted by Zone Five of the Illinois State Police.

As for the allegations of the illegal sale of seized firearms, Shelby County Sheriff Brian Reynolds said all firearms related to the investigation have been accounted for and secure.

While there were no actions that warranted criminal charges, an audit initiated by the county board did show some discrepancies.

Shelby County retained 20/20 Forensic Accounting to conduct a payroll audit of the sheriff’s office from January 2015 through July 2020. The firm reviewed payroll records, bank accounts, collective bargaining agreements and their modifications as well as the county and sheriff’s office’s bank statements. The final result of the audit was a net underpayment of $6,283.

In the executive summary of the report by 20/20 Forensic Accounting, concerns were shared surrounding several aspects of the finances of the county.

“The level of problems and inconsistencies should be alarming to the county and steps should be taken to mitigate the financial risk that your inadequate policies and procedures pose to the department, county and staff,” the report reads. “The county board should be aware that there are numerous errors, inconsistencies and inadequate records which could cause numerous State and Federal agencies to demand actions to correct your prior and future actions.”

Some of the findings included some full-time employees being treated as part time, instances of overtime not paid at time and a half, instances of excess comp time and issues of contract inconsistencies.

One issue that was highlighted by 20/20 Forensic Accounting was the overpayment of $276,786.31 to sheriff’s deputies due to the deputies working four, 10-hours days followed by four days off as opposed to five eight-hour days.

“When the deputies were working a 4 on/4 off schedule they were not working the hours anticipated by the contract,’ the report reads.

This issue alone accounted for 11,808 hours that were paid by the county without being actually worked.

The findings of the audit were forwarded to and reviewed by the attorney general's office.

