Judge acquits Mattoon woman of sexual assault charges involving teen

However, Glenn said the evidence showed that, despite the age difference, the teen did understand the acts.

And while the sex acts were said to have occurred in her home, there was also no indication that Rawlings supervised or disciplined the boy, Glenn noted.

The judge said a sexual abuse charge might have applied to Rawlings' case, but she wasn't charged with that offense so he couldn't find her guilty of it.

The offense Glenn mentioned applies to sex acts between a victim younger than 17 and an adult at least five years older.

After the trial, State's Attorney Jesse Danley, who prosecuted the case, said he was "very disappointed" with Glenn's decision.

Danley acknowledged that another charge might have applied to the case but said he thought the sexual assault charges were justified.

The sexual assault charges against Rawlings would have required a prison sentence of four to 15 years had she been convicted. The sexual abuse charge to which Glenn referred can result in a three- to seven-year prison sentence with probation also possible.