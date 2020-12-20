Judge throws out meth evidence against Mattoon man

CHARLESTON — A methamphetamine possession charge against a Mattoon man was dismissed after a judge ruled that a police search was conducted inappropriately.

Randall L. Lineberry, 34, was accused of having the drug on May 25. Case records say a Mattoon police officer found methamphetamine in Lineberry’s wallet after stopping him and questioning him.

However, Coles County Circuit Judge granted a defense motion to suppress evidence, meaning evidence was obtained illegally and couldn’t be used to prosecute the case.

The motion by defense attorney Chris Wetzel argued that the police officer had no valid reason to stop Lineberry for questioning.

Also, although Lineberry emptied his pockets of some possessions following the officer’s request to search him, the officer took Lineberry’s wallet without his consent, the motion said.