Judge throws out meth evidence against Mattoon man

CHARLESTON — A methamphetamine possession charge against a Mattoon man was dismissed after a judge ruled that a police search was conducted inappropriately.
Randall L. Lineberry, 34, was accused of having the drug on May 25. Case records say a Mattoon police officer found methamphetamine in Lineberry’s wallet after stopping him and questioning him.
However, Coles County Circuit Judge granted a defense motion to suppress evidence, meaning evidence was obtained illegally and couldn’t be used to prosecute the case.
The motion by defense attorney Chris Wetzel argued that the police officer had no valid reason to stop Lineberry for questioning.
Also, although Lineberry emptied his pockets of some possessions following the officer’s request to search him, the officer took Lineberry’s wallet without his consent, the motion said.
A response from Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy said Lineberry’s taking some of his possessions out of his pockets indicated that he agreed to the search.
Lineberry also never gave any indication that he didn’t want to take part in the officer’s interview, Harsy contended.
According to Wetzel’s motion, the officer saw Lineberry riding a bicycle and decided to stop him because he didn’t know him and because of drug activity in the area.
Glenn granted Harsy’s motion to dismiss the case after ruling that the evidence of the methamphetamine that was found couldn’t be used against Lineberry.
The charge against Lineberry was a felony offense that could have resulted in a prison sentence of two to five years had there been a conviction.
