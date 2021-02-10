Jury acquits Charleston man of sexual assault charge

CHARLESTON — Conflicting accounts about sexual contact led to the acquittal of a man accused of raping a sleeping woman at a Charleston apartment.

The jury returned a not-guilty verdict in the case against Kevin R. Beard, who was accused of engaging in intercourse with the woman while she was asleep and therefore couldn’t consent.

The woman testified during the three-day trial that she awoke on Dec. 29, 2019, to find that Beard was engaging in intercourse with her.

Beard didn’t testify during the trial, but evidence included his statement to police in which he said he and the woman engaged in consensual sex.

Beard, 22, for whom records show a Charleston address, was charged with criminal sexual assault, an offense that would have required a prison sentence of four to 15 years had he been acquitted.