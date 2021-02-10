 Skip to main content
Jury acquits Charleston man of sexual assault charge
Jury acquits Charleston man of sexual assault charge

CHARLESTON — Conflicting accounts about sexual contact led to the acquittal of a man accused of raping a sleeping woman at a Charleston apartment.

The jury returned a not-guilty verdict in the case against Kevin R. Beard, who was accused of engaging in intercourse with the woman while she was asleep and therefore couldn’t consent.

The woman testified during the three-day trial that she awoke on Dec. 29, 2019, to find that Beard was engaging in intercourse with her.

Beard didn’t testify during the trial, but evidence included his statement to police in which he said he and the woman engaged in consensual sex.

Beard, 22, for whom records show a Charleston address, was charged with criminal sexual assault, an offense that would have required a prison sentence of four to 15 years had he been acquitted.

The trial’s evidence indicated that Beard, the 19-year-old woman and another woman, who was a mutual friend, had been drinking at taverns and then at a party.

They returned to the friend’s Charleston apartment, where the incident took place, the evidence showed.

During the trial, Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick granted a defense motion to dismiss a second sexual assault charge without it going to the jury.

Beard was also accused of digitally penetrating the woman, also while she was asleep. However, the woman never said anything about it and Beard said it was a consensual act, the evidence showed.

Shick ruled that, based on legal precedents, additional evidence of the act was needed in order for the jury to consider it.

The jury deliberated for just less than an hour before returning it verdict.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Nathanael Harsy and Jenifer Schiavone prosecuted the case while Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum represented Beard.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

