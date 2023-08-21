CHARLESTON — The juvenile suspect in a shooting that injured a man last week across from Eastern Illinois University's Old Main has turned himself in to police as adult charges are pursued against him.

The Charleston Police Department reported at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday that this subject was safety apprehended at the police station, 614 Sixth St., and is in custody.

Police had been seeking the suspect since the shooting occurred late afternoon Aug. 15 in the parking lot of Domino's Pizza, 667 Lincoln Ave., across from Eastern's Old Main administration and classroom building. The adult victim of the shooting is recovering.

Charleston Police Chief Heath Thornton said last week that they intended to arrest the suspect as an adult on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a firearm, a class X felony.

Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley confirmed late Monday afternoon, before he was aware of the juvenile's arrest, that he planned to pursue adult charges against him due to the aggravated nature of this firearm offense.

Danley declined to discuss the case further because of the suspect being a juvenile and because he believed he was still at large at the time, meaning a court hearing for him had not been possible yet.

The state's attorney said he does not want to jump to conclusions about the case, adding that many of the comments on social media about the shooting have been incorrect.

The Charleston Police Department has said the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from an argument between two male acquaintances, one of whom allegedly shot the other in the arm and then fled the scene.

After securing an arrest warrant for the juvenile suspect on Thursday, the police department reported that it had been working with his family for a peaceful surrender.

