CHARLESTON — Police have secured an arrest warrant for the juvenile suspect accused of shooting and wounding a man in the Domino's Pizza parking lot across from Eastern Illinois University's campus.

"Due to the suspect being a juvenile, the Charleston Police Department will not be releasing the name but is currently working with the family for a peaceful surrender," the department reported in a press release on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The Charleston Police Department has said the shooting was an isolated incident stemming from an argument between two male acquaintances, one of whom allegedly shot the other in the arm and then fled the scene.

Charleston Chief Heath Thornton said the victim of the shooting was an adult who was recovering from his wound.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Domino’s, 667 Lincoln Ave., across from Eastern's Old Main administration and classroom building. Students have been moving back to campus on Thursday, Aug. 17 for fall classes starting on Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to go to P3tips.com.

