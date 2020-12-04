Lawsuit accuses Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center of discrimination

Records in the federal lawsuit indicate that the state and federal agencies both opted not to pursue the matter. That didn't clear SBLHC of the allegations but gave Richardson the right to pursue a lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Richardson worked in a variety of positions at the SBLHC pharmacy while he attended nursing school.

According to the suit, the harassment began in December 2018 when he posted on social media that he was in a relationship with another man. The conduct worsened after he announced their engagement in May of last year, it says.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suit also says reports to supervisors went unheeded and Richardson was urged not to take the matter to the hospital's human resources department. He was ultimately fired for what were called "performance issues" after he gave his notice, it says.

In SBLHC's response, hospital Vice President of Human Resources Debbie Saddoris said Richardson was told of problems with his work, including attendance issues, starting in April of last year.

It also said that, in his resignation letter, Richardson enjoyed his time working at the hospital.