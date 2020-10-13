Lawsuit filed to halt DeWitt County wind farm

In April 2019, the board rejected Tradewind Energy’s first application, after board members criticized it for not being complete and having too many unanswered questions. One board member, Cole Ritter, whose abstention from the April 2019 vote because of a conflict of interest had in effect counted as a vote against the project, but he did not attend the July meeting. Ritter lives in the district where the project is planned. None of the other board members changed their vote, but with Ritter’s absence, the vote passed.

“The constituents certainly don’t want to do this, but when the county made some irresponsible decisions and protected Tradewind instead of the county residents, we were simply left with no choice,” Klemm said.

County Board Chairman Dave Newberg said he was aware of the lawsuit.

“I really don’t have any details or anything on it yet,” he said. “I just know it was filed.”