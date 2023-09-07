Of course, there's only so much you can do to protect yourself from a drunk driver. For instance, it isn't practical to only drive on Tuesdays, but if you don't need to be out late on a holiday, there may be something to be said for not going out. Still, there are some strategies you can employ to stay safe on the road.
Have a designated driver.
If you're drinking with friends, make sure whoever is behind the wheel hasn't been drinking.
Have a return home plan.
If everybody you are with will be drinking and there's no designated driver, know ahead of time who you'll be calling for a ride home, whether that's a family member or an Uber driver.
Make sure you're strapped in.
Good advice for anybody in a car, any time, of course, whether you encounter a drunk driver or not. But Heather Geronemus, the national chairwoman of Mothers Against Drink Driving (MADD), counsels, "The best defense against drunk drivers is to always wear your seatbelt and make sure children are properly restrained."
Drive without distractions.
It doesn't matter if you're sober. If you're driving — especially at night — stay off the phone and keep your eyes on the road. Distracted driving rivals drunk driving when it comes to dangerous behaviors on the road. Unfortunately, there often isn't much you can do if a drunk driver careens toward your car, but being alert could make all the difference in surviving an encounter with a drunk driver.