Man admits battering Mattoon woman
Man admits battering Mattoon woman

CHARLESTON — Counseling was a requirement of the probation for a man who admitted hitting a Mattoon woman last month.

Joshua B. Elliott, 32, no current address on record, pleaded guilty to a domestic battery charge accusing him of hitting the woman on July 5.

The charge was a felony because Elliott has a prior conviction for domestic battery in Jefferson County. Earlier records from that county show a Mount Vernon address.

With the agreement reached in the case, Elliott was placed on probation for two years.

The counseling requirement included participation in treatment that specifically addresses domestic violence. An evaluation for substance abuse treatment was also ordered.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Elliott by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

