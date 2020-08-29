 Skip to main content
Man admits having marijuana in Charleston
CHARLESTON — An Indiana man can avoid a record of a conviction with the agreement that led to his admitting he had marijuana while he was in Charleston.

Nathaniel R. Alexander, 20, for whom records show an address in Terre Haute, formerly of Charleston, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of cannabis.

Police conducted a traffic stop in Charleston on Aug. 13, 2018, and found that Alexander, a passenger in the vehicle, had the marijuana, according to records in his case.

There were two other passengers along with the driver in the vehicle but Alexander told police the marijuana was his, the records say.

With the agreement, a charge of possession with intent to deliver was dismissed and Alexander was placed on probation for two years. It was the type of probation known as first offender, which means he has a chance for no record of a conviction if he completes his sentence successfully.

Probation terms included a substance abuse treatment evaluation.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted the plea agreement, which Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

