 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man admits having methamphetamine found during Charleston traffic stop
0 comments
alert top story

Man admits having methamphetamine found during Charleston traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A Clay County man could avoid a record of a conviction for having methamphetamine found during a traffic stop in Charleston.

Derek A. Van Meter, 38, of Flora, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge accusing him of having the drug Oct. 22, 2019.

Charleston continues school building projects, makes plans for future snow days

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For that offense, Van Meter received two years of first offender probation, which can result in no conviction record if completed successfully.

He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license. His two-year probation sentence for that offense will run at the same time but he will have a conviction record.

Charleston police see changes from COVID-19, more during 2020

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker says Illinois can meet Biden COVID vaccination plan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News