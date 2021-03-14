Man admits having methamphetamine found during Charleston traffic stop

CHARLESTON — A Clay County man could avoid a record of a conviction for having methamphetamine found during a traffic stop in Charleston.
Derek A. Van Meter, 38, of Flora, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge accusing him of having the drug Oct. 22, 2019.
For that offense, Van Meter received two years of first offender probation, which can result in no conviction record if completed successfully.
He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license. His two-year probation sentence for that offense will run at the same time but he will have a conviction record.
Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.