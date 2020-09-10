Man admits providing heroin that led to fatal overdose in Mattoon

CHARLESTON — A Sullivan man was sentenced to prison after he admitted selling heroin to a man, leading to a fatal overdose.
Cody J. Parsons pleaded guilty to charge of drug-induced homicide in connection with the May 28 death of Shane Sims at a Mattoon apartment. He received a seven-year prison term.
Parsons, 30, admitted to police that he sold heroin to Sims after the sale was arranged by another suspect, Jada B.J. Hart, according to court records.
Sims, who was 34, died at Hart's residence in the Sunrise Apartments at 1817 S. Ninth St. in Mattoon. Hart, 25, was also arrested and charged in connection with Sims' death and her case is still pending.
Parsons' guilty plea was to a charge accusing him of selling heroin to Sims, leading to Sims' fatal overdose. The offense requires prison time with a conviction with a sentencing range of six to 30 years.
A charge of delivery of a controlled substance against Parsons was dismissed. That offense doesn't typically require prison time but it would have been required for Parsons, because of his criminal record.
Case records say Mattoon police responded to a report of an unresponsive man at the apartment and officers found Sims dead when they arrived.
When Hart was interviewed, she said she contacted Parsons to arrange the heroin purchase, which she and Sims later used, according to the records. She said Sims passed out after he used the drug, they say.
When Parsons was questioned, he admitted selling heroin to Hart the evening before Sims was found dead, the case records say.
Parsons said a man was with Hart at the time of the sale, according to the records. Parsons said he didn't know the other man but he fit Sims' description, they say.
Records also show that Parsons was on parole at the time from a prison sentence he served for a Coles County conviction for possession of a weapon by a felon.
His criminal record also includes a Moultrie County methamphetamine manufacturing conviction for which he also served prison time.