Man admits stealing from video gaming machine in Mattoon

CHARLESTON — A man with a history of breaking into arcade and video gaming machines was ordered to pay $13,900 in restitution for such an incident in Mattoon.

The restitution was one of the terms of the three-year probation sentence Michael Citelli received for his guilty plea to a theft charge.

Citelli, 51, of Las Vegas, was accused of breaking into and stealing from a gaming machine on Jan. 1, 2018. The machine was at the Super Jumbo Buffet restaurant that was located at Cross County Mall in Mattoon at the time.

Mattoon police Chief Jason Taylor said Citelli cut himself while breaking into the machine. A small amount of blood left at the scene was tested and led to Citell's becoming a suspect, Taylor said.

Though Citelli received a probation sentence in the case, he could be returning to prison in Illinois.

That's because he's on parole from sentences he received in 2018 in Effingham and Jefferson counties, records show. He was paroled in March, according to records.