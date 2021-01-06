 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man admits stealing from video gaming machine in Mattoon
0 comments
alert top story

Man admits stealing from video gaming machine in Mattoon

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A man with a history of breaking into arcade and video gaming machines was ordered to pay $13,900 in restitution for such an incident in Mattoon.

The restitution was one of the terms of the three-year probation sentence Michael Citelli received for his guilty plea to a theft charge.

Michael Citelli

Citelli

Citelli, 51, of Las Vegas, was accused of breaking into and stealing from a gaming machine on Jan. 1, 2018. The machine was at the Super Jumbo Buffet restaurant that was located at Cross County Mall in Mattoon at the time.

Updated: Former LSC plant in Mattoon has new owner

Mattoon police Chief Jason Taylor said Citelli cut himself while breaking into the machine. A small amount of blood left at the scene was tested and led to Citell's becoming a suspect, Taylor said.

Though Citelli received a probation sentence in the case, he could be returning to prison in Illinois.

That's because he's on parole from sentences he received in 2018 in Effingham and Jefferson counties, records show. He was paroled in March, according to records.

A prison sentence of three to seven years was also possible for the Coles County conviction.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Circuit Judge James Glenn imposed the probation sentence by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State's Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Sean Britton recommended.

Dollar General opening in former Family Video, Papa Murphy's spaces in Mattoon

Taylor said an employee of IL Gaming Systems, which owned the machines at the restaurant, discovered that they'd been tampered with and reported it to police.

After the blood was found, it was sent to an Illinois State Police lab, where tests showed that its DNA matched records on file for Citelli, Taylor said.

An warrant was issued and Citelli was arrested on Dec. 31, 2019, records show. He made his first court appearance in Coles County in February while still in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Watch now: Mattoon girl's camping dream comes true with Make-A-Wish

Online news reports indicate that Citelli was also charged with breaking into and stealing from arcade and gaming machines in Effingham and in Mount Vernon in 2018 and 2019.

Also according to the reports, he was charged with similar offenses in Florida and Pennsylvania in 2018 and with a bank robbery in Florida in 2005.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News