Man admits to burglary at Eastern Illinois University building

CHARLESTON — A man was placed on probation when he admitted stealing a book bag from a building at Eastern Illinois University.

Daniel M. Langham, 19, of Effingham, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge in connection with the Dec. 17 incident.

The charge accused Langham of entering the university's Lantz Arena, which was closed to the public at the time, with plans to steal. Case records indicate he was also seen at other university buildings.

Langham's sentence was two years of second-chance probation, which can lead to no record of a conviction if completed successfully. Terms included an evaluation for substance abuse treatment and a requirement that he follow its recommendation.

The agreement reached included dismissal of charges accusing Langham of running from EIU police officers and having drug paraphernalia.