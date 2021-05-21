 Skip to main content
Man admits to burglary at Eastern Illinois University building
CHARLESTON — A man was placed on probation when he admitted stealing a book bag from a building at Eastern Illinois University.

Daniel M. Langham, 19, of Effingham, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge in connection with the Dec. 17 incident.

The charge accused Langham of entering the university's Lantz Arena, which was closed to the public at the time, with plans to steal. Case records indicate he was also seen at other university buildings.

Langham's sentence was two years of second-chance probation, which can lead to no record of a conviction if completed successfully. Terms included an evaluation for substance abuse treatment and a requirement that he follow its recommendation.

The agreement reached included dismissal of charges accusing Langham of running from EIU police officers and having drug paraphernalia.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Langham based on the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State's Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

