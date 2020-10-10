Man admits to Coles County failure to register as sex offender charge

CHARLESTON — Home confinement was ordered for a man who admitted not registering his address with police as required because of a sex offense conviction.
Craig L. Shadow, 60, for whom records show addresses in Neoga and Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a Coles County charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Shadow was accused of not registering his address within three days of moving in May of last year. Registration was required because of a 2000 sexual abuse conviction in Moultrie County.
With the agreement reached in his case, Shadow was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge. The sentence is supervision similar to probation but with fewer restrictions.
Four days of home confinement beginning Oct. 15 was one of the terms of the sentence.
Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.
