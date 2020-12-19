Man admits to Mattoon vehicle burglary

CHARLESTON — A man was placed on probation after he admitted a role in burglarizing a vehicle in Mattoon.

Dakota A. Connelly, 25, for whom records show addresses in Mattoon and in Lovington, pleaded guilty to a charge in connection with the burglary on Oct. 23 of last year.

With the agreement in his case, Connelly was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation and a charge accusing him of burglarizing a second vehicle was dismissed.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted the plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

Case records indicate that police found Connelly and another man at the scene of the vehicle burglaries in the 800 block of Wabash Avenue in Mattoon.

The other suspect, Tyler L. Nihiser, 23, of Decatur, was sentenced to two years of probation when he pleaded guilty to one of the burglaries in October.