Man admits using counterfeit bills at Mattoon business

CHARLESTON — An agreement in a case against a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills could end with no record of a conviction.

James L. Connelly, 64, no address available on record, pleaded guilty to a forgery charge that accused him of using the bills at the BP station at 1202 Charleston Ave. in Mattoon on May 9 of last year.

The agreement resulted in a sentence of two years of probation, the type known as second chance. It allows for no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Terms of Connelly’s sentence included public service and payment of fines.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted the plea agreement recommended by Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and defense attorney Duane Deters.

