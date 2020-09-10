 Skip to main content
Man admits violating sex offender registration by being on Coles County school grounds
CHARLESTON — A man was placed on probation when he admitted being on school property in violation of his sex offender registration requirements.

David H. Reiners, 60, of Champaign, was charged with being present in a school zone, a felony offense.

Reiners was accused of being on Oakland School District property on Aug. 27, 2018. Records show his sex offender registration was required because of a 1997 Champaign County sexual abuse conviction.

With the agreement reached, Reiners was placed on probation for 2 1/2 years with terms including a counseling requirement.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted the plea agreement in the case, which Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and defense attorney Todd Reardon Jr. recommended.

