Man arrested following stabbing in Mattoon Saturday night
breaking top story

MATTOON — A man from Louisiana was arrested on Sunday for reportedly stabbing a man at the man's Mattoon residence Saturday night.

The suspect, Kevin J. Diggs, 42, was located and arrested at a Mattoon motel after police received an arrest warrant on suspicion of attempted murder, Mattoon police Chief Jason Taylor said.

The victim was stabbed several times in his arms and received what Taylor said were defensive wounds. He was treated at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and later released, Taylor said.

Taylor said the stabbing occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday while the victim was working on his car at his home in the 3200 block of Moultrie Avenue. He said the two men knew one another but he wouldn't say what led to the attack.

Police were notified about the incident when someone took the victim to the Mattoon Fire Department after he was stabbed, Taylor also said.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

