Man arrested for battering woman in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A man was arrested Monday afternoon after a woman reported that he hit her and wrapped a plastic bag around her head.
A news release from Charleston police said the woman also reported that Dakota L. Allen shoved her face into the ground and stole her cellphone.
Allen, 23, of Mattoon, was located and arrested shortly after the incident was reported about 3:30 p.m. Monday, the release said.
Coles County court records show that Allen has been charged with domestic battery, interfering with reporting domestic violence and theft in connection with the incident.
Dave Fopay
Reporter
Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.
