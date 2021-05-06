Man arrested for battering woman in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A man was arrested Monday afternoon after a woman reported that he hit her and wrapped a plastic bag around her head.

A news release from Charleston police said the woman also reported that Dakota L. Allen shoved her face into the ground and stole her cellphone.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Allen, 23, of Mattoon, was located and arrested shortly after the incident was reported about 3:30 p.m. Monday, the release said.

Coles County court records show that Allen has been charged with domestic battery, interfering with reporting domestic violence and theft in connection with the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.