Man arrested for breaking into Mattoon home
Man arrested for breaking into Mattoon home

MATTOON — A man was arrested Sunday for attacking a woman at her Mattoon home, police announced.

Tyree Neal

Neal

Tyree D. Neal, 24, is also suspected of stealing firearms and other items from the woman’s residence as well as burglarizing a nearby garage, according to a news release from Mattoon police.

The release said an investigation found that Neal forced his way into the woman’s home in the 2500 block of Prairie Avenue about 4 a.m. Sunday.

He confronted the woman, held her against her will and pushed her down a flight of stairs, it said. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

It also said a nearby resident found his gate standing open, which led to the discovery of items stolen from his garage.

The release said police obtained a warrant to search Neal’s current residence in Mattoon — though it also listed his home as in St. Cloud, Minnesota — and some of the stolen items were found there.

Neal was not at that location but was found at another residence, where the stolen guns were found and he was arrested, the news release stated.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

