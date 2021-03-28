Man arrested for breaking into Mattoon home

MATTOON — A man was arrested Sunday for attacking a woman at her Mattoon home, police announced.

Tyree D. Neal, 24, is also suspected of stealing firearms and other items from the woman’s residence as well as burglarizing a nearby garage, according to a news release from Mattoon police.

The release said an investigation found that Neal forced his way into the woman’s home in the 2500 block of Prairie Avenue about 4 a.m. Sunday.

He confronted the woman, held her against her will and pushed her down a flight of stairs, it said. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

It also said a nearby resident found his gate standing open, which led to the discovery of items stolen from his garage.