Man arrested for having meth at Charleston gas station, police say

CHARLESTON — A report of a man’s odd behavior outside a Charleston gas station led to his arrest for methamphetamine possession, according to Charleston police.

The 60-year-old Charleston man was arrested at Huck’s at 501 Madison Ave. about 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

The release said the store’s employees reported that he’d been in the business’ parking lot for about 45 minutes.

They said he was placing the business’ tire air hose in his mouth and writing down vehicle license plate numbers, the release said.

Officers who responded believed the man was intoxicated and a search led to the discovery of methamphetamine in his pants pocket, according to the release.

It said officers also found that the man’s driver’s license was revoked, and he was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine and several traffic offenses.

Coles County court records don’t show any charges yet on file against the man in connection with the incident.

