 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested for hitting woman in Charleston
0 comments

Man arrested for hitting woman in Charleston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

CHARLESTON — A man was arrested Monday afternoon after a woman reported that he hit her and wrapped a plastic bag around her head.

A news release from Charleston police said the woman also reported that Dakota L. Allen shoved her face into the ground and stole her cellphone.

Dakota Allen

Allen

Allen, 23, of Mattoon, was located and arrested shortly after the incident was reported about 3:30 p.m. Monday, the release said.

Coles County court records show that Allen has been charged with domestic battery, interfering with reporting domestic violence and theft in connection with the incident.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News