Man arrested for methamphetamine possession after Charleston traffic stop

CHARLESTON — A traffic stop in Charleston early Sunday led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of planning to sell methamphetamine.

Kevin W. Johnson, 43, of Charleston was arrested after methamphetamine that appeared to be packaged for sale was found on his person after the stop, according to Charleston police.

Johnson was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the stop but is the vehicle’s owner and it's thought he was driving it earlier, Charleston police Sgt. Tony West said.

The stop took place about 2 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Seventh Street and Monroe Avenue.

West said the person driving isn’t a suspect because the methamphetamine was found on Johnson.

The drugs were located after a police K-9 alerted and about a quarter-ounce of methamphetamine was found, according to a police news release. The release also said the vehicle was seized pending forfeiture procedures.

Coles County court records show criminal charges on file against Johnson in connection with the arrest.

