Man arrested for stealing wallet in Charleston
CHARLESTON — A man was arrested on Sunday for stealing another man’s wallet and using his credit card at several Charleston businesses.

The 28-year-old Charleston man took the wallet after the owner left it out while doing laundry at the EZ Wash laundry at 1513 E St., a news release from Charleston police said.

Shortly after the wallet was stolen, the owner began receiving alerts on his cellphone about illegal use of his card, according to police. The release said he reported the theft just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

The wallet's owner gave police a description of who took the wallet and police were able to locate the suspect at the JB Hawks Discount Tobacco and Vape store at 424 W. Lincoln Ave., it said.

The suspect also gave police a false name when he was located, the release said. It said he also used the man’s credit card at three other Charleston businesses.

 Coles County court records don’t show any charges yet on file against the man in connection with the incident. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

