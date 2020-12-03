Man arrested for trespassing, making meth on Mattoon police chief's property

According to Taylor, Shadwell claimed he didn't place the jar in the location but added that "I probably know who did."

Also, 11 other containers were located, thought to be "generators" used to make methamphetamine, Taylor said.

An Illinois State Police methamphetamine response team was called to the property and field tests indicated that the liquid methamphetamine found totaled nearly 22 ounces, Taylor indicated.

The state police unit also searched Shadwell's property, located adjacent to Taylor's, and found additional methamphetamine manufacturing items, he said.

In addition, Shadwell had apparently cut down three 50- to 60-foot tall trees on Taylor's property and said he burned them for heat in a shop, also on Taylor's property.

Taylor said Shadwell then refused to answer further questions and said he didn't like "(expletive) cops."

In a separate statement, Taylor said methamphetamine has had "a substantial, negative impact on our society" and "there is never a positive ending" for someone who chooses to use it.