Man arrested while allegedly using crack cocaine at coin laundry in Mattoon
MATTOON — Police officers in Mattoon made two arrests on drug charges early Tuesday evening, including one involving a man who was allegedly using crack cocaine at a coin laundry.

A Mattoon Police Department press release reported that a 69-year-old Mattoon man was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance regarding the crack cocaine.

The arrest reportedly occurred at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday after police were called to check on a "suspicious male" inside D-Co Laundry, located at 12th Street and Dewitt Avenue, using illegal drugs. The man was allegedly found to be in possession of crack cocaine.

Like father, like son: Ray and Brett Hall honored as Mattoon police officers of the year

Regarding the other drug arrest, police took a 38-year-old Mattoon man into custody on a preliminary charge of possession of methamphetamine at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Shelby Avenue. The arrest reportedly occurred after police visited this man regarding a harassment complaint against him and allegedly found him to be in possession of meth.

Both men were taken to the Coles County jail following their arrests. The Coles County State's Attorney's Office will review the arrest reports and make a determination on filing charges in court.

The JG-TC's top stories of 2020.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

