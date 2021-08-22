Man charged with assault of Charleston parks employee

CHARLESTON — A man has been charged in connection with the physical assault of a Charleston Parks and Recreation Department employee.

According a sworn police affidavit, the employee told police she was emptying trash from bins in the Morton Park pavilions on Aug. 19 when she observed Christopher J. Ingram “with his head down on a table.” The employee said she asked the man how he was doing, to which he mumbled a response, and then she went about her tasks.

The affidavit said as the employee neared the restrooms, Ingram, 31, began running toward her, and once he caught up to her, he used a racial slur and “ripped her shirt off.” The affidavit said Ingram continued moving toward her, striking her and leaving her with bleeding abrasions on her neck and left forearm.

The affidavit stated the responding police officer observed the man striking the employee “several times with a closed fist in the head, neck and back” as he pulled up to the 300 Block of Lincoln Avenue at approximately 4:25 p.m. The affidavit said Ingram pulled away from police during the arrest.

Ingram has been charged in Coles County Circuit Court with a felony count of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a police officer. Bond was set at $250,000, which would require the posting of $25,000 to be released. A status hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30.

