Man charged with firing gun at Charleston residence

CHARLESTON — A man was arrested early Tuesday after reports that he fired a gun into a Charleston residence after an argument there.

Justin L. Davis, 30, of Charleston was located and arrested without further incident when police responded to the 1800 block of 12th Street, police said.

The release said the shooting took place around 12:30 a.m., when a single shot was fired into the residence "after an argument escalated." It said police found a handgun in a ditch near the residence.

Coles County court records show that charges including aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon have been filed against Davis in connection with the incident.

He's currently jailed with bond set at a level requiring $5,000 to be posted for release and is scheduled for a court appearance on Oct. 15, the records show.

