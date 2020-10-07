 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with firing gun at Charleston residence
0 comments
alert top story

Man charged with firing gun at Charleston residence

{{featured_button_text}}
Justin L. Davis

Davis

CHARLESTON — A man was arrested early Tuesday after reports that he fired a gun into a Charleston residence after an argument there.

Justin L. Davis, 30, of Charleston was located and arrested without further incident when police responded to the 1800 block of 12th Street, police said. 

The release said the shooting took place around 12:30 a.m., when a single shot was fired into the residence "after an argument escalated." It said police found a handgun in a ditch near the residence.

Paris woman charged with reckless homicide, DUI for crash that left woman dead

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Coles County court records show that charges including aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon have been filed against Davis in connection with the incident.

He's currently jailed with bond set at a level requiring $5,000 to be posted for release and is scheduled for a court appearance on Oct. 15, the records show.

JG-TC mugshot gallery

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News