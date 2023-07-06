ROBINSON — A Robinson man has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of a missing Lerna man whose remains were found in Crawford County.

The Illinois State Police reported in a press release early Thursday evening that the Crawford County State's Attorney's Office has filed this charge against Lance T. Newcomb, 24, regarding the death of Ryan L. Waggoner, 55, who resided in a rural area in northwest Cumberland County.

On June 8, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested that ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 investigate the Waggoner missing person case. Authorities reported at the time that Waggoner was last seen on June 2 at his residence.

The investigation led division agents on June 27 to a rural address in Crawford County, where human remains were located. Lance Newcomb and two others were arrested and then charged in court on charges of concealment of a homicidal death. ISP reported that the remains were positively identified on Thursday as Waggoner.

Robinson residents Angela S. Newcomb, 58, and Hiley A. Schulte, 52, are the two others who have been charged with concealment. Angela Newcomb also has been charged with obstructing justice/destroying evidence. These are all felony charges.

Online court records showed early evening on Thursday that hearings have not been scheduled yet for any of the three individuals charged in this case. Lance Newcomb remains in the custody of the Crawford County jail. The other two posted $10,000 bond and have been released.

Personnel from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation and arrests.

