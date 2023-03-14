MATTOON — A local man has been charged with aggravated battery while using a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing another man in downtown Mattoon.
The
Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed this charge on Monday against William C. Bowles, 40, of Mattoon following his arrest by the Mattoon Police Department.
A police department news release reported that officers were dispatched at approximately 3:24 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of Broadway Avenue to report of a man having been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject that had wounds to his head and hands. The victim was taken to
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for treatment of his injuries.
The suspect was identified as Bowles and was later arrested at 4:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North 11th Street, according to the news release.
"The investigation revealed that Bowles knew the victim and that the dispute was over a female subject. It was determined to be an isolated incident," the news release said.
During a court hearing Monday, bond was set at a level at which Bowles would need to post $7,500 in order to be released from the custody of the Coles County jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 20. Bowles asked to be represented in court by a public defender, which resulted in attorney Matthew Ham being appointed to his case.
Today in history: Mar. 14
1794: Eli Whitney
In 1794, Eli Whitney received a patent for his cotton gin, an invention that revolutionized America’s cotton industry.
AP
1879: Albert Einstein
In 1879, physicist Albert Einstein was born in Ulm, Germany.
STR
1951: Korean War
In 1951, during the Korean War, United Nations forces recaptured Seoul.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1962: Edward M. Kennedy
In 1962, Democrat Edward M. Kennedy officially launched in Boston his successful candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat from Massachusetts once held by his brother, President John F. Kennedy.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1964: Jack Ruby
In 1964, a jury in Dallas found Jack Ruby guilty of murdering Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, and sentenced him to death.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1967: President John F. Kennedy
In 1967, the body of President John F. Kennedy was moved from a temporary grave to a permanent memorial site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
Uncredited
1990: Mikhail S. Gorbachev
In 1990, the Soviet Congress of People’s Deputies held a secret ballot that elected Mikhail S. Gorbachev to a new, powerful presidency.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
2011: Neil Diamond
In 2011, Neil Diamond, Alice Cooper, Tom Waits, Darlene Love, Dr. John and Leon Russell were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
DAVID F. SMITH
2012: British Prime Minister David Cameron
President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, hosted a White House state dinner for British Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife, Samantha. Earlier, the two leaders announced that NATO forces would hand over the lead combat role in Afghanistan to Afghan forces in 2013 as the U.S. and its allies aimed to get out by the end of 2014.
Sang Tan
2015: Robert Durst
In 2015, Robert Durst, a wealthy eccentric linked to two killings and his wife’s disappearance, was arrested by the FBI in New Orleans on a murder warrant a day before HBO aired the final episode of a serial documentary about his life.
LM OTERO
2017: Mitch Seavey
Mitch Seavey won his third Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, becoming the fastest and oldest champion at age 57.
AL GRILLO
2017: Robert Neller
Declaring “enough is enough,” Gen. Robert Neller, the Marine Corps commandant, told senators that he intended to fix the problem that led to current and former Corps members sharing nude photos of female Marines online and making lewd or threatening comments about them.
Andrew Harnik
2018: Stephen Hawking
In 2018, Stephen Hawking, the best-known theoretical physicist of his time, died at his home in Cambridge, England, at the age of 76; he had stunned doctors by living with the normally fatal illness ALS for more than 50 years.
ELIZABETH DALZIEL
2021: Brian Sicknick
U.S. authorities arrested and charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot.
Andrew Harnik
2021: Drew Brees
Record-setting New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement after 20 NFL seasons.
Tyler Kaufman
