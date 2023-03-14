MATTOON — A local man has been charged with aggravated battery while using a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing another man in downtown Mattoon.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed this charge on Monday against William C. Bowles, 40, of Mattoon following his arrest by the Mattoon Police Department.

A police department news release reported that officers were dispatched at approximately 3:24 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of Broadway Avenue to report of a man having been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject that had wounds to his head and hands. The victim was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect was identified as Bowles and was later arrested at 4:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North 11th Street, according to the news release.

"The investigation revealed that Bowles knew the victim and that the dispute was over a female subject. It was determined to be an isolated incident," the news release said.

During a court hearing Monday, bond was set at a level at which Bowles would need to post $7,500 in order to be released from the custody of the Coles County jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 20. Bowles asked to be represented in court by a public defender, which resulted in attorney Matthew Ham being appointed to his case.

