Man gets prison for attack on Mattoon woman

CHARLESTON — A man who didn’t show up for his sentencing hearing received a four-year prison term for his role in attacking a woman in Mattoon.
Anthony A. Harrison, 35, for whom records show addresses in Charleston and in Oakland, pleaded guilty July to an aggravated battery charge in connection with the Jan. 15 incident.
Harrison and two others were arrested after what court records indicate was an attack that followed an earlier argument and confrontation.
The records say the woman told police that the three suspects were involved in the confrontation and at least two of them, including Harrison, beat her. Cash, drugs and a book bag were stolen from her, the records also say.
There was no agreement on a sentence when Harrison pleaded guilty, and the conviction could have resulted in a prison sentence of up to 10 years. He was eligible for up to the twice the usual maximum sentence because of his criminal record.
There was an agreement to dismiss a robbery charge filed against Harrison in connection with the incident. A conviction for that offense could have brought up to 14 years in prison.
Also dismissed when Harrison pleaded guilty were charges accusing him of using a fake $100 bill on July 29 and damaging property at a Mattoon apartment building on Sept. 22.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn imposed the sentence and issued a no-bond arrest warrant for Harrison after he failed to appear at the hearing.
State’s Attorney Jesse Danley prosecuted the case and Public Defender Anthony Ortega represented Harrison.
Also charged in the case was Brooke A. Rieck, 26, of Mattoon, who received a two-year probation sentence when she pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in April.
The other suspect was Troy A. Kirk, 29, of Kankakee. He pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in August and was sentenced to three years in prison.
