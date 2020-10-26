Man gets prison for attack on Mattoon woman

CHARLESTON — A man who didn’t show up for his sentencing hearing received a four-year prison term for his role in attacking a woman in Mattoon.

Anthony A. Harrison, 35, for whom records show addresses in Charleston and in Oakland, pleaded guilty July to an aggravated battery charge in connection with the Jan. 15 incident.

Harrison and two others were arrested after what court records indicate was an attack that followed an earlier argument and confrontation.

The records say the woman told police that the three suspects were involved in the confrontation and at least two of them, including Harrison, beat her. Cash, drugs and a book bag were stolen from her, the records also say.

There was no agreement on a sentence when Harrison pleaded guilty, and the conviction could have resulted in a prison sentence of up to 10 years. He was eligible for up to the twice the usual maximum sentence because of his criminal record.