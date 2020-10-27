Man gets prison for Coles County DUI conviction

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to prison after he admitted being intoxicated while driving what was reported to be a stolen vehicle.

James. R. Thomlinson, 33, for whom records show an address in Robinson, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Coles County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Crawford County authorities about the vehicle Thomlinson was driving on Sept. 1, which had been reported stolen there, records in the case say.

With the agreement reached in the case, Thomlinson was sentenced to three years in prison and a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle was dismissed.

The charge to which he pleaded guilty was a felony offense because of prior DUI convictions.

He was eligible for up to 14 years in prison, twice the usual maximum, because of a Crawford County burglary conviction for which he also served prison time.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Thomlinson by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

