Man gets prison for having heroin in Mattoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to prison when he admitted having heroin Mattoon police found when they responded to a report of a man holding a gun while he was asleep in a car.

Benjamin E. Clifton, 24, for whom records show addresses in Tuscola and Mattoon, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon.

With the agreement reached in his case, Clifton was sentenced to prison for 3 1/2 years for each offense but the two prison terms will run at the same time.

Clifton was arrested on April 17, which was a little more than two months after he’d been paroled from a prison sentence for a Douglas County conviction, records show.

The plea agreement included dismissal of another drug possession charge that accused Clifton of having heroin found during a traffic stop in Charleston on May 23.

The drug possession charge to which he pleaded guilty could have resulted in a prison sentence of one to six years.

Prison time wasn’t required for that conviction but Clifton faced a possibility of twice the usual maximum sentence because of his criminal record.