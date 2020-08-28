 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man gets prison for having heroin in Mattoon
0 comments
top story

Man gets prison for having heroin in Mattoon

{{featured_button_text}}
Benjamin Clifton

Clifton

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to prison when he admitted having heroin Mattoon police found when they responded to a report of a man holding a gun while he was asleep in a car.

Benjamin E. Clifton, 24, for whom records show addresses in Tuscola and Mattoon, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon.

With the agreement reached in his case, Clifton was sentenced to prison for 3 1/2 years for each offense but the two prison terms will run at the same time.

Clifton was arrested on April 17, which was a little more than two months after he’d been paroled from a prison sentence for a Douglas County conviction, records show.

Coles County state's attorney asks state police to investigate attorney misconduct claim

The plea agreement included dismissal of another drug possession charge that accused Clifton of having heroin found during a traffic stop in Charleston on May 23.

The drug possession charge to which he pleaded guilty could have resulted in a prison sentence of one to six years.

Prison time wasn’t required for that conviction but Clifton faced a possibility of twice the usual maximum sentence because of his criminal record.

Eastern Illinois University students adapting to COVID-19 precautions, class format changes

The weapons possession charge to which he pleaded guilty did require prison time with a two- to 10-year sentencing range.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Clifton, accepting the terms of the plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and Public Defender Anthony Oretga recommended.

The Douglas County conviction for which Clifton was recently paroled was for a drug possession offense.

Records show he also has prior convictions for forgery and theft in Douglas County and for possession of a stolen vehicle in Coles County.

7 facts about how Mattoon's Burger King set federal case law

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News