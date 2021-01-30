 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man gets prison for having meth in Mattoon
0 comments
top story

Man gets prison for having meth in Mattoon

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A man who was recently paroled received a new prison sentence when he admitted to having methamphetamine in Mattoon.

Reginald M. Hettinger, 31, whose address on record is in Lovington, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge accusing him of having the drug on Sept. 21, 2018.

Man sentenced to prison for Coles County battery

With the agreement in his case, he was sentenced to three years in prison and other charges were dismissed.

The dismissed charges included a theft charge accusing him of taking money from two Mattoon women in October 2018. He was still ordered to pay nearly $600 in restitution, however.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Watch now: Charleston, Mattoon sites start to reopen with fewer COVID-19 restrictions

Also dismissed was a charge that accused Hettinger of having methamphetamine in Mattoon on Nov. 17, 2018.

Records show Hettinger was paroled in June after serving a Macon County sentence for methamphetamine and weapons offense convictions. There’s also a pending case in Moultrie County in which he’s charged with battery offenses.

In Hettinger’s Coles County cases, Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

Recognize these Mattoon-area locations?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News