Man gets prison for having meth in Mattoon

CHARLESTON — A man who was recently paroled received a new prison sentence when he admitted to having methamphetamine in Mattoon.

Reginald M. Hettinger, 31, whose address on record is in Lovington, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge accusing him of having the drug on Sept. 21, 2018.

With the agreement in his case, he was sentenced to three years in prison and other charges were dismissed.

The dismissed charges included a theft charge accusing him of taking money from two Mattoon women in October 2018. He was still ordered to pay nearly $600 in restitution, however.

Also dismissed was a charge that accused Hettinger of having methamphetamine in Mattoon on Nov. 17, 2018.