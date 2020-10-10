Man gets prison for hitting woman in Mattoon

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to prison after he admitted hitting a woman in Mattoon, avoiding a convictions on a charge accusing of him stalking her.

Idris A. Thompson, 38, for whom records show addresses in Mattoon and Champaign, pleaded guilty to a domestic battery charge accusing him of hitting the woman on May 22.

The charge was a felony because Thompson has a prior conviction for the offense. With the agreement reached in his case, he was sentenced to prison for 18 months.

Other charges accused Thompson of trying to break into the woman’s apartment on May 11 and were dismissed. He received a record of a conviction on a misdemeanor bond violation charge in connection with that incident and was ordered to pay fines and court costs.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

