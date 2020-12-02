Man gets prison sentence for damage to Mattoon woman's car

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to prison for damaging a Mattoon woman’s car but the sentence will run at the same time as one he received in another county.

Jamal M. Harris is already serving a five-year prison term he received in September in connection with a home break-in in Effingham in May.

In the Coles County case, Harris, 19, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to a property damage charge. The charge was a felony because of value of the damage during the Dec. 31 incident exceeded $500.

With the agreement reached in the case, Harris was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for the conviction that could have resulted in a two- to five-year prison term.

The agreement also include dismissal of an aggravated assault charge, also a felony. Harris was also accused of brandishing a handgun while demanding the woman’s cellphone.

The incident took place while the woman was in her vehicle outside her residence, according to records in the case. All four of the vehicles doors were damaged, the records say.