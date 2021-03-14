Man gets probation for 2017 stabbing in Charleston

Coles County State’s Attorney Jesse Danley said he didn't believe Bickcom's actions amounted to self defense, but there were circumstances that led him to agree to a probation sentence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Witnesses indicated that fight did take place, though there were accounts that the other man was on top of Bickcom and hitting him when the stabbing occurred, Danley said.

Some witnesses also said the other man uttered racial slurs toward Bickcom, who is Black, Danley added. The conviction and sentence were the best result for the case, he said.

Attorney Kevin Geisler, who represented Bickcom, wasn’t available for comment on the case.

The restitution for medical expenses that was part of Bickcom’s probation terms totaled just more than $6,000. His counseling will include treatment to specifically address anger management.

The probation terms also included no contact with the other man and about 5½ months of jail time that was stayed. That means Bickcom won’t have to serve the jail time now, but some or all of if could be imposed later as a sanction in case of violations.