Man gets probation for battering woman in Mattoon
Man gets probation for battering woman in Mattoon

CHARLESTON — Counseling was ordered for a man who admitted hitting a woman while they were in the parking lot of the Mattoon Walmart.

Anthony S. Delgado, 33, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to a domestic battery charge that resulted from the incident on Dec. 15.

The charge was a felony because Delgado has a prior domestic battery conviction from Sangamon County. With the agreement reached in his case, he was sentenced to two years of probation.

Terms of the sentence included evaluations for treatment needed. Those covered counseling with specific domestic violence treatment and also addressing substance abuse.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick imposed the sentence by accepting a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and defense attorney Duane Deters recommended.

