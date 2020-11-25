Man gets probation for Coles County licensed revoked offense

CHARLESTON — Jail time was one of the terms of the probation sentence a man received for driving with a revoked license in Charleston last year.
Nathan B. Shear's guilty plea in the case also means he'll receive a record of a conviction in an earlier methamphetamine possession case.
Shear, 32, of Brocton, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while license revoked in connection with the traffic stop in Charleston on Sept. 29, 2019.
The charge was a felony because Shear has two prior convictions for the offense in Edgar County, records show.
With the agreement reached, he was placed on probation for two years with five days in jail included in the sentence's terms. More jail time was stayed, meaning he won't have to serve it if there are no violations.
The agreement also included dismissal of another charge that accused Shear of driving in rural Coles County on Nov. 14 of last year, also when his license was revoked.
In addition, Shear admitted to violations of the probation sentence he received in January on a charge accusing him of having methamphetamine in September 2019.
He was resentenced to a new two-year probation sentence that will run at the same time as the probation term he received for the license revoked offense.
However, Shear's original sentence in the drug case was probation of the type called first offender, which can result in no record of a conviction if completed successfully.
With the original sentence being revoked, he will now have a conviction record in that case.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Shear by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that State's Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.
