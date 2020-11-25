Man gets probation for Coles County licensed revoked offense

CHARLESTON — Jail time was one of the terms of the probation sentence a man received for driving with a revoked license in Charleston last year.

Nathan B. Shear's guilty plea in the case also means he'll receive a record of a conviction in an earlier methamphetamine possession case.

Shear, 32, of Brocton, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while license revoked in connection with the traffic stop in Charleston on Sept. 29, 2019.

The charge was a felony because Shear has two prior convictions for the offense in Edgar County, records show.

With the agreement reached, he was placed on probation for two years with five days in jail included in the sentence's terms. More jail time was stayed, meaning he won't have to serve it if there are no violations.

The agreement also included dismissal of another charge that accused Shear of driving in rural Coles County on Nov. 14 of last year, also when his license was revoked.

In addition, Shear admitted to violations of the probation sentence he received in January on a charge accusing him of having methamphetamine in September 2019.

