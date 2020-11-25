 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man gets probation for Coles County licensed revoked offense
0 comments
alert top story

Man gets probation for Coles County licensed revoked offense

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Jail time was one of the terms of the probation sentence a man received for driving with a revoked license in Charleston last year.

Nathan B. Shear's guilty plea in the case also means he'll receive a record of a conviction in an earlier methamphetamine possession case.

Shear, 32, of Brocton, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while license revoked in connection with the traffic stop in Charleston on Sept. 29, 2019.

The charge was a felony because Shear has two prior convictions for the offense in Edgar County, records show.

Woman gets prison time for Coles County methamphetamine conviction

With the agreement reached, he was placed on probation for two years with five days in jail included in the sentence's terms. More jail time was stayed, meaning he won't have to serve it if there are no violations.

The agreement also included dismissal of another charge that accused Shear of driving in rural Coles County on Nov. 14 of last year, also when his license was revoked.

In addition, Shear admitted to violations of the probation sentence he received in January on a charge accusing him of having methamphetamine in September 2019.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Charleston woman gets probation for drug offense

He was resentenced to a new two-year probation sentence that will run at the same time as the probation term he received for the license revoked offense.

However, Shear's original sentence in the drug case was probation of the type called first offender, which can result in no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

With the original sentence being revoked, he will now have a conviction record in that case.

Woman gets prison in Coles County meth case

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Shear by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that State's Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

Mug shots from the JG-TC 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News