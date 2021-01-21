Man gets probation for having heroin in Charleston

CHARLESTON — An evaluation for drug treatment was ordered as part of the sentence for a man who admitted using heroin in a Charleston convenience store.

Andrew W. Carlin, 27, of McLeansboro, formerly of Charleston, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

With the agreement in his case, he was placed on probation for 2 1/2 years.

Case records say employees of the Casey’s store in Charleston contacted police on April 25, 2019, because of man with a syringe was in the women’s restroom.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carlin admitted to police he used heroin in the restroom and more of the drug was found in his vehicle, the records say.

Probation terms included the treatment evaluation and a requirement that Carlin follow its recommendations.