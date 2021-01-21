 Skip to main content
Man gets probation for having heroin in Charleston
Man gets probation for having heroin in Charleston

CHARLESTON — An evaluation for drug treatment was ordered as part of the sentence for a man who admitted using heroin in a Charleston convenience store.

Andrew W. Carlin, 27, of McLeansboro, formerly of Charleston, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

With the agreement in his case, he was placed on probation for 2 1/2 years.

Case records say employees of the Casey’s store in Charleston contacted police on April 25, 2019, because of man with a syringe was in the women’s restroom.

Carlin admitted to police he used heroin in the restroom and more of the drug was found in his vehicle, the records say.

Probation terms included the treatment evaluation and a requirement that Carlin follow its recommendations.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn imposed the sentence by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

