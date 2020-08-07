You are the owner of this article.
Man gets probation for having methamphetamine in Mattoon
CHARLESTON — A man received the maximum probation term possible when he admitted having methamphetamine in Mattoon last year.

Kenneth R. Reeves, 53, for whom records show a Beecher City address, pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge accusing him of having the drug on Feb. 20, 2019.

Another Coles County charge accusing Reeves of methamphetamine possession on Dec. 24, 2018, was dismissed and he was placed on probation for 2½ years.

Terms of the sentence included an evaluation for substance abuse treatment and a requirement that Reeves follow its recommendation. Jail time was stayed, meaning he won’t have to serve it if there are no probation requirement violations.

Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Reeves by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

