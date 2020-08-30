Man gets probation for marijuana found during Coles County traffic accident

×
CHARLESTON — A man received the maximum probation term possible when he admitted having marijuana found in his vehicle after a traffic accident.
Matthew C. Mayfield, 42, for whom records show addresses in Villa Grove and Champaign, pleaded guilty to a cannabis possession charge that resulted from the investigation of the Aug. 26, 2019, accident near Mattoon.
Mayfield was the driver of one of the three vehicles involved in the accident on Illinois Route 121 just west of Mattoon, according to a police report issued at the time.
With the agreement reached in the case, a charge of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver was dismissed and Mayfield was placed on probation for 2 1/2 years.
Terms of the sentence included an evaluation for substance abuse treatment and a requirement that Mayfield follow its recommendations.
Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Mayfield, accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.
