Man in prison for Mattoon attack gets more time for other offenses

CHARLESTON — A man serving a prison sentence for an attack of a woman in Mattoon received additional prison time for violating an order of protection and damaging property.
Anthony A. Harrison, 35, received the new sentences after admitting he had contact with a woman who had an order of protection against him in August and causing damage at a Charleston apartment in September.
With the agreement reached, Harrison, whose most recent address on record is in Charleston, was sentenced to one year in prison for both of those offenses.
However, the new sentence was added to the four-year prison term he received in October, when he didn't show up in court for his sentencing hearing.
Case records indicate that Harrison was arrested later that month. He pleaded guilty in July to an aggravated battery charge in connection with the attack.
Harrison also pleaded guilty to a charge accusing him of hitting the woman who had the order of protection against him in October. His sentence in that case was an order to pay court costs.
Also with the agreement, a charge accusing him of using a fake $100 bill on July 29 was dismissed.
In the recent agreement, Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn imposed the sentence based on the joint recommendation of State's Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega.
Harrison's earlier prison sentence was for a role in the Jan. 15 attack of the woman, which records indicate followed an earlier argument and confrontation.
When he pleaded guilty in that case, a robbery charge was dismissed. Cash, drugs and a book bag were stolen from the woman during the attack, the case records say.