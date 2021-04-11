Man in prison for Mattoon attack gets more time for other offenses

CHARLESTON — A man serving a prison sentence for an attack of a woman in Mattoon received additional prison time for violating an order of protection and damaging property.

Anthony A. Harrison, 35, received the new sentences after admitting he had contact with a woman who had an order of protection against him in August and causing damage at a Charleston apartment in September.

With the agreement reached, Harrison, whose most recent address on record is in Charleston, was sentenced to one year in prison for both of those offenses.

However, the new sentence was added to the four-year prison term he received in October, when he didn't show up in court for his sentencing hearing.