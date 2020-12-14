Man on federal probation arrested for domestic battery in Mattoon

The Mattoon Police Department reported that Christopher A. Nelson was arrested on this preliminary charge at 5:29 p.m. Saturday at the police station. The charge alleges that Nelson punched a female in the face during a domestic dispute earlier that day in the 1800 block of South Ninth Street.

Nelson was taken to the Coles County jail following his arrest. The state's attorney's office opened a misdemeanor case file against Nelson on Monday, but the information on the charge that will be filed against him was still pending late morning. A hearing in this case has not been scheduled yet.