Man on federal probation arrested for domestic battery in Mattoon

MATTOON — A Chicago man reportedly on federal probation for drug offenses has been arrested in Mattoon for alleged domestic battery.
The Mattoon Police Department reported that Christopher A. Nelson was arrested on this preliminary charge at 5:29 p.m. Saturday at the police station. The charge alleges that Nelson punched a female in the face during a domestic dispute earlier that day in the 1800 block of South Ninth Street.
Nelson was taken to the Coles County jail following his arrest. The state's attorney's office opened a misdemeanor case file against Nelson on Monday, but the information on the charge that will be filed against him was still pending late morning. A hearing in this case has not been scheduled yet.
