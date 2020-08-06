You have permission to edit this article.
Man pleads guilty to charge from fight at Mattoon mall
CHARLESTON — A man accused of engaging in a fight with two women at Cross County Mall in Mattoon pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge.

The charge against Jeffrey L. Edwards, 85, whose address on record is in Odin in Marion County, was reduced from a felony with the agreement reached in his case.

According to case records, the incident took place at the mall on March 7 and started when Edwards grabbed the arm of a woman he was with. Another woman tried to intervene and Edwards grabbed her as well, they say.

The guilty plea was to the charge involving the second woman and Edwards was sentenced to a year of conditional discharge, which is similar to probation but with fewer restrictions.

Also with the agreement, a misdemeanor domestic battery charge that accused him of grabbing the woman with him was dismissed.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted a plea agreement in the case, which Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and defense attorney Richard Cary recommended.

