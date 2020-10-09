Man pleads guilty to Coles County reckless conduct charge

CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced to probation in connection with an incident during which he reportedly threw objects at vehicles and impeded traffic on a highway in Oakland.

Keagan A. Bishop, 23, no local address on record, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct in connection with the incident on Aug. 12.

Bishop was accused of throwing a fire extinguisher at passing vehicles and a propane cylinder at an Oakland city police squad car. Case records indicate he impeded traffic while standing in the roadway of Illinois Route 133 during the incident.

The charge to which he pleaded guilty accused him of slamming the hood of a vehicle as the driver attempted to drive past him. Other charges were dismissed, including a felony aggravated assault charge accusing him of throwing the propane cylinder at the police car.

With the agreement reached in his case, Bishop was placed on probation for two years.

At one point, a defense request led to a court-ordered psychiatrist’s examination to determine if Bishop were mentally fit for trial. Records show the examine determined he was fit, meaning he could understand the charges against him and help with his defense.